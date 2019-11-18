|
|
SALEM, VA — Charles Robert Moir was born on Nov. 29, 1930 in Stokes County, North Carolina. He was the son of a farmer and grandson of the local doctor and postmaster. He passed peacefully in his sleep on Nov. 15, 2019 at his home in Salem, Virginia. Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Betsy Ross Clark Moir; his parents, Samuel Alexander Moir and Belle Jessup Moir; and his brother, Samuel Alexander Moir Jr. A graduate of Appalachian State University and the University of Virginia, Charles spent his life as an educator, coach, and mentor through the game of basketball. His extended family includes players, coaches, and friends from Stuart High School, West Jefferson High School, Mount Airy High School, Roanoke College, Tulane University, and Virginia Tech. Charles was honored with inductions to several Athletic Halls of Fame including the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame. When not in a basketball gym, Charles enjoyed playing golf. His favorite courses included Hidden Valley Country Club and The Homestead courses where he honed his competitiveness and enjoyed playing with friends and family. Charles is survived by his sons, Bobby and Page; daughter-in-law, Jody; and beloved granddaughters, Anna Ross and Sara Charles. The family received friends on Monday, Nov. 18, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. A funeral service will be Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the First United Methodist Church in Salem at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. Charles requested that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church at 125 W. Main Street in Salem, VA 24153 or to personally fund and introduce a child in your community to sports. Coach believed the life lessons learned through sports are immeasurable and every child should have the opportunity to participate. An online guest book is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019