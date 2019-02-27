Home

Cox-Needham Funeral Home
822 West Main Street
Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
(336) 368-2233
LEXINGTON — Charles Norwin Reynolds, age 74, of Lexington, passed away on Feb. 13, 2019, at his residence. He was the son of Eugene and Nina Boyles Reynolds. He was loved and cherished by his wife Sandra Phillips Reynolds and daughter, Sara (Adam) Smith; grandchildren, Olivia Garren and Grace Smith. He retired from Newbridge Bank. He preceded in death by his parents Eugene Reynolds and Nina Boyles Reynolds; and one brother, Joseph Reynolds. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Pilot Mountain City Cemetery. Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain is serving the Reynolds family.

Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
