Charles William Turney, 61, passed away, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center, after a brief illness. He was born to George William Turney Sr. and Ruth Emma Smith Turney on July 1, 1958. He leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Fay Turney. Others left behind to cherish his memory are three daughters and their spouses, Beverly Largen (Joseph), Jessica Wall (Lamon), and Cynthia Turney (Wesley Jones); four brothers, Norman Turney, Kim Turney, Kenny Turney, and Matthew Turney (Wendy); one sister, Brenda Craddock (Bobby); one stepsister, Heather Buckley; six grandchildren, Alora, Destiny, Layne, Dylan, Dalton, and Kip; and his Sunday morning breakfast buddy, mother-in-law Thelma Slate. Mr. Turney was preceded in death by his parents, George William Turney Sr. and Ruth Smith Turney; and two brothers, George William "Pete" Turney Jr. and Randy James Turney. A lover of hunting and horses and tractors, Charles made countless friends who shared these interests. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. The family will be receiving friends from 6 – 8 p.m. at Cox-Needham Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. at Stanford United Methodist Church on Sept. 19. Burial will follow in the Stanford Methodist Church Cemetery. Pastors Ronnie Payne and Charles Stevens will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Forsyth Medical Center Clinical Research (Stroke and Heart).
Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019