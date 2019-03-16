Mr. Charles Braxton Turpin, Jr., 68, passed away on March 15, 2019, at Alamance County Health Care in Burlington after a lengthy illness. He was born in Wake County, January 17, 1951, to the late Charles Braxton Turpin, Sr., and Mae Hardy Turpin. Charles graduated from North Surry High School where he was Student Council President. He was captain of the basketball team his senior year and was awarded the Surry County Player of the Year. In addition, he won the United Nations World Peace Speaking Contest, in New York City, his senior year. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University and with a Master's degree from Notre Dame University. He is survived by his mother, Mae Hardy Turpin; his sister and brother-in-law, Anne and Claude Cody; his nephews, Carr and Braxton Cody; and his niece, Catherine Cody. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Braxton Turpin, Sr., and his grandparents, Charlie and Mallie Turpin and Ethard and Annie Hardy. A private interment will be held for his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 326 S. Main St., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Service of Mount Airy is serving the Turpin family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.