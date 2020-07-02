Charles Wood

LOWGAP — Charles Ray "Buster" Wood, 70, of Lowgap, passed away Monday, June 29, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born in Surry County on August 13, 1949, to the late Edgar and Mildred Martin Wood. He proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, which eventually took his life. Mr. Wood was a faithful member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Mary Frances and Danny Richardson; grandchildren Dusty Eaton and wife Chelsey; great-grandchildren Wyatt Eaton and Nora Eaton; a brother and sister-in-law, Ed Wood and Dawn; sisters and brothers-in-law, Judy Hawks and Cliff; Gloria Edwards, Diane Starling and J.T., Barbara Spencer and Larry, Nancy Blackburn and Mark; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Wood was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Barker Wood; a sister, Sylvia Badgett; a brother-in-law, Buck Edwards. Being mindful of social distancing a funeral service will be held Thursday, July 2, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Alton Bledsoe, the Rev. Mark Blackburn, and the Rev. Dennis Alton officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery with full military honors conducted by VFW Memorial Honor Guard Post 2019 of Mount Airy and Post 9436 of Pilot Mountain. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy is serving the Wood family. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church c/o William Swift, 430 Woltz Atkins Rd., Mount Airy, NC 27030.. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.