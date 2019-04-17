Mr. Charles "Charlie" Burton Harris Jr., age 85, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the Woltz Hospice Home. Mr. Harris was born in Surry County on March 28, 1934, to Charles B. Harris Sr. and Lilla Hughes Harris. He was retired from the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Among the many who will always cherish is memory are his loving wife, Erline Nichols Harris; a brother and sister-in-law, John and Virginia "Pug" Harris; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Delene and Scott Hamm; and nephews and a niece, Johnnie Harris and wife Ginger, Will Harris, Zach Marion and wife Beth and their son, Wyatt, and Michelle Paul and husband Rob and their children Grace, Ella and Jasper. In addition to his parents, Mr. Harris was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Harris. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at Oakdale Cemetery by Bro. Ralph Sproles. There will not be a visitation. The family would like to express a special thanks to the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home for the wonderful care during his stay there. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.