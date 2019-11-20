|
Mr. Charlie Alden Horton, 89, of Mount Airy, passed away at his home on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, surrounded by his family. The funeral service will be held on Thursday morning, Nov. 21, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Alan Easter officiating. Burial will follow in the Portis Family Cemetery in Ararat, Virgina. The family will receive friends on Thursday morning from 10-11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019