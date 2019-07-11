|
Mr. Charlie Franklin Williams, 77, of Mount Airy, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. He was born in Yadkin County Jan. 18, 1942, to the late Wilburn Dulin and Annie Pearl Adams Williams. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Holly Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Wall officiating. Burial will follow at the William Hiatt Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. Arrangements by Moody Funeral Services.
Published in Mount Airy News from July 11 to July 12, 2019