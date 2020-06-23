Cheryl Scott

Cheryl Yellow Fawn Neal Scott, 73, of Mount Airy, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, June 21. She was born in Mount Airy on March 10, 1947 to the late Gladys "Big Mama" Bailey. Cheryl Yellow Fawn graduated from Johnson C. Smith University with a degree in education. While there she met the late James "Scotty" Scott and they married on June 10, 1967. Cheryl Yellow Fawn served on many committees and boards including former President of NAUW, the County Board of Social Services, Member of Plaid Cloth Literary Book Club, Eastern Star, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority to name a few. She was dedicated to serving the community and world with the Annual MLK program, teaching classes and serving as a docent at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, raising money for homelessness, collecting donations for Katrina Victims, serving Thanksgiving meals each year, among other community and civic involvements. Cheryl Yellow Fawn was a practicing reiki master who embodied and studied her Native American Ancestry. She enjoyed traveling the world and visiting her family and friends. She is survived by her amazing big sister, LaDonna McCarther; daughters and sons-in-law, Kimmy (Curt) Campbell of Nashville, Tennessee, Krishna (Dorian) McKoy of Raleigh, son James "Jaimi" Scott of Mount Airy, and daughter Kara Oren of Venice, Florida; godson, Jonathan Lightfoot, grandchildren Sydney Campbell, Britton Campbell, Bailey Scales, James "Tre" Scott, and a host of others who called her Mom, Sister, Granny and Friend. Celebration of Life is a drop-in on Saturday, June 27 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History Courtyard located at 301 N. Main Street, Mount Airy. Due to COVID 19, face masks are mandatory. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Indian College Fund, 8333 Greenwood Blvd, Denver, CO 80221. (800) 776 – FUND. Collegefund.org. Spencer Funeral Home Skyline Memorial Garden.