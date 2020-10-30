1/1
Cheryle Chandler
Cheryle Chandler, 70, of Mount Airy, passed away at her home, Thursday, Oct. 29. She was born in Surry County, Oct. 31, 1949, to Myron Fay Gilley Chandler and the late William Edward Chandler. Cheryle worked for many years for several federal, state and local agencies. Cheryle was a dedicated member and served her church, Bridges Community Church, in many capacities. She will be remembered as living her life to reflect the love of God in her actions and relationships. Left to cherish her memories are her mother, Fay Chandler; her sister and brother-in-law, Debra and Don Edmonds; nieces and husbands, Beth Cornett and John, Lynn Wilkes and Charlie, Karen Apple and Josh; a great-niece, Allison Apple; great-nephews, Micah Apple, Noah Wilkes, and Chandler Wilkes. In addition to her father, Cheryle was preceded in death by two great-nephews, Evan Cornett and Ryan Cornett. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Haymore Memorial Baptist Church with Rev. Jon Campbell, Rev. Josh Apple and Rev. Robert McCrary officiating. There will be no formal visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Haymore Memorial Baptist Church, P.O. Box 27, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
