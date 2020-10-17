Christine Berrier

Christine Marshall Berrier, 78, of Ararat, passed away at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. She was born in Patrick County, Virginia, April 24, 1942, to the late William Robert and Mandy Farris Marshall. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. Mrs. Marshall retired from Spencer's and was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughters and a son-in-law, Sharon Berrier Coe and Jeremy, and Theresa Berrier Moore; grandchildren, Madeline Coe Marion and husband Jared, Mollie Kristin Coe, Logan Denver Moore, and Hollie Olivia Moore. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Berrier was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Denver Berrier; a son-in-law Jonathan Easley Moore; and a special friend, Patrick H. Duncan. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Rev. Dale Wallace officiating. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of the Woltz Hospice Home as well as the many caregivers that assisted with the care given to Mrs. Berrier during her illness. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Rd., Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.