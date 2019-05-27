|
|
Christopher Joel Gammons, age 35, of Mount Airy, passed away Saturday ,May 25, 2019, at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was born Feb. 16, 1984 in Surry County. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 28, at Community Church, 280 O'Neal Road, Mount Airy, from 6-8 p.m. The service will follow on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Community Church . Burial will be in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published in Mount Airy News from May 27 to May 28, 2019