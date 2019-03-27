Home

Mr. William Cleo "Chuck" Shaw Jr., 66, of Mount Airy, passed away at his home Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was born in Surry County March 23, 1953, to the late William Cleo and Helen Rae Grubb Shaw. Mr. Shaw was a retired carpenter and painter. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Misty and Shane Brim; grandchildren, Arianna and Avery; sisters and brothers-in-law, Diane and Jerry Hicks, Tammy and Kevin Gordon, and Patricia L. and Ron Jessup; and a brother and sister-in-law, Robert L. and Elaine Shaw; several nieces, nephews and some very special friends. In addition to his parents, Mr. Shaw was preceded in death by sisters, Debbie Barker and Frances Smith, and a half-brother, Tommy M. Shaw. A memorial celebration will be held at a later time. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
