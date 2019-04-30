CULLOWHEE — Mrs. Claire Hill Collins, 44, of Cullowhee, passed away April 27, 2019. She was born in Colquitt, Georgia, on March 1, 1975, the daughter of Thomas "Tommy" and Sandra Davis Hill. Claire graduated from Mount Airy High School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in Communication Studies. She worked as the executive assistant to the chancellor at Western Carolina University. Prior to working at WCU, Claire was interim director for the Downtown Sylva Association for a year. She was president of the Jackson County Arts Council and formerly was on the board for the Appalachian Women's Museum in Dillsboro. She also has held roles with Sylva's Chili Fest and Greening Up the Mountains festivals. Claire was a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Todd Collins; son, James Watson Collins; daughter, Audrey Marie Collins; parents, Sandra and Tommy Hill; sister, Suzanne Hill Pierce (Dave); brothers, Davis Hill (Christy) and Jason Hill (Mitch); grandmother, Edwina Bush Thomley; mother and father-in-law, Bobbie and John Collins; brother-in-law, Kerry Collins (Cathy); grandfather-in-law, Lester Simmons; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held Saturday, May 4, at 2 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church in Mount Airy with Rev. Danny Miller officiating. There will be a private interment at Oakdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to the Claire Hill Collins Endowed Scholarship Fund at the Western Carolina University Foundation, 1 University Drive, 201 HF Robinson Administration Building, Cullowhee, NC 28723. Moody Funeral Service in Mount Airy is respectfully serving the Collins family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.