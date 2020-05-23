RURAL HALL — Clara Dunlap Priddy, 90, went home to be with her Lord Thursday morning, May 21, at Stokes County Nursing Home. Clara was born on May 14, 1930, in Rockingham County to the late James Harrison and Pensy Mae Hall Dunlap. She was of the Primitive Baptist Faith and was a member of Pleasant View Primitive Baptist Church. Clara enjoyed spending quality time with her friends and family, loved babysitting kids, loved her church family and enjoyed hosting church visitors. Clara enjoyed cooking and would often cook for and house out-of-town guests. She loved word puzzles, her soap operas, and was an avid sports fan. In addition to her parents, Clara was preceded in death by her husband, David Clyde Priddy; two step-sons, David A. Priddy Sr. and Michael Priddy; six brothers, Guy Dunlap, Lewis Dunlap, James Dunlap, Ray Dunlap, Helon Dunlap, and Herbert Lee Dunlap ; and five sisters, Gracie Dunlap, Louise Dunlap, Pauline Dunlap, and Lucille Dunlap Corum. Clara is survived by her daughter, Angela Priddy-Hicks and her step-daughter Charlotte Betts (Carl); six grandchildren, Ryley Hicks, Elizabeth Betts, Martha Bethel (Craig), Mary Charlotte Bizzell, David Priddy, Jr. (Denise), and Jonathan Priddy (Shannon); five great-grandchildren, Zoe Bizzell, Hannah Bethel, Noah Bethel, Jake Priddy, and Sam Priddy and one brother, Clarence Dunlap. A 1:30 p.m funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 24, at the Burroughs Chapel with Elder Rodney Marshall, Elder Scotty Marshall, Elder Ked Stacy and Elder Clarence Bowman officiating. Burial will follow at Northview Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The funeral home Covid-19 guidelines and restrictions still apply. Mrs. Priddy will lie in state Sunday, May 24, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Burroughs Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant View Primitive Baptist Church, or to LifeBrite Long Term Care, NC Highway 89 and Highway 8 N. Danbury, NC 27016. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all the nurses and doctors at LifeBrite Community Hospital and Long-Term care facility as well as all the others that helped with her care throughout these years. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove, is serving the Priddy family.
Published in Mount Airy News from May 23 to May 24, 2020.