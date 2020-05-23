Clara Priddy
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RURAL HALL — Clara Dunlap Priddy, 90, went home to be with her Lord Thursday morning, May 21, at Stokes County Nursing Home. Clara was born on May 14, 1930, in Rockingham County to the late James Harrison and Pensy Mae Hall Dunlap. She was of the Primitive Baptist Faith and was a member of Pleasant View Primitive Baptist Church. Clara enjoyed spending quality time with her friends and family, loved babysitting kids, loved her church family and enjoyed hosting church visitors. Clara enjoyed cooking and would often cook for and house out-of-town guests. She loved word puzzles, her soap operas, and was an avid sports fan. In addition to her parents, Clara was preceded in death by her husband, David Clyde Priddy; two step-sons, David A. Priddy Sr. and Michael Priddy; six brothers, Guy Dunlap, Lewis Dunlap, James Dunlap, Ray Dunlap, Helon Dunlap, and Herbert Lee Dunlap ; and five sisters, Gracie Dunlap, Louise Dunlap, Pauline Dunlap, and Lucille Dunlap Corum. Clara is survived by her daughter, Angela Priddy-Hicks and her step-daughter Charlotte Betts (Carl); six grandchildren, Ryley Hicks, Elizabeth Betts, Martha Bethel (Craig), Mary Charlotte Bizzell, David Priddy, Jr. (Denise), and Jonathan Priddy (Shannon); five great-grandchildren, Zoe Bizzell, Hannah Bethel, Noah Bethel, Jake Priddy, and Sam Priddy and one brother, Clarence Dunlap. A 1:30 p.m funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 24, at the Burroughs Chapel with Elder Rodney Marshall, Elder Scotty Marshall, Elder Ked Stacy and Elder Clarence Bowman officiating. Burial will follow at Northview Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The funeral home Covid-19 guidelines and restrictions still apply. Mrs. Priddy will lie in state Sunday, May 24, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Burroughs Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant View Primitive Baptist Church, or to LifeBrite Long Term Care, NC Highway 89 and Highway 8 N. Danbury, NC 27016. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all the nurses and doctors at LifeBrite Community Hospital and Long-Term care facility as well as all the others that helped with her care throughout these years. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove, is serving the Priddy family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
24
Lying in State
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
24
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC 27052
(336) 591-4341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved