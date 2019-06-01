Mrs. Clara Jacqueline Springthorpe Yokley, 88, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019. She was born in Surry County on Jan. 15, 1931, to the late John and Pansy Violet Jackson Springthorpe. Mrs. Yokley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed by all her family and many friends. Clara and Bud married in 1953, celebrated their 66th anniversary this past March 18. Clara loved adventure sailing in warm waters and also loved adventure between the pages of a mystery novel. She had a passion for golf and enjoyed collecting trophies with friends in Florida and Mount Airy. Her door was always open and kitchen always had plenty for family and friends. In 1968, Clara helped develop what is now the Surry Arts Council beginning with the formation of the Mount Airy Arts Council, originally located in the old North Main School building. At a Surry Arts Council kickoff in 2012, she said, "This is what it is all about - the children. I see the children who went to school with my children. I've seen the kids that have gone from here to the School of the Arts, to New York. They are all over the United States. They got their start here. Had it not been for the Surry Arts Council and the citizens of Mount Airy these kids probably wouldn't have had much of a chance." She was the first president of the Board of Directors and remained active until 1982. Clara was a member of P.E.O. Sisterhood, inducted into Chapter P in 1978, then a charter member of Chapter AB in Winston-Salem. Also, a charter member of Bonita Springs, Florida, P.E.O. group, and an active member of Chapter HP in Napes, Florida. She graduated from Mamaroneck High School in Larchmont, New York, Class of 1949 and attended Stratford College in Danville, Virginia, as well as Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, with a degree in the arts. She is survived by her husband, Oscar Hoyle Yokley Jr.(Bud); her children, Mary Emily Y. Cooke and husband Wayne, Elizabeth Y. Tickle, James F. Yokley, Laura B. Yokley; grandchildren, Mary Anne T. Helm, Michael A. Tickle and wife, Stephanie, Sonnie C. Hardy and husband, Stan, Stacy C. Smith and husband, Korey; great-grandchildren, Lucian Helm, Zane Hardy, Sophie Smith and Porter Smith; a sister, Sarah S. Denmark; a brother, John Springthorpe. A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 2 at 1:30 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church with the Rev. Sarah Morris officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the church. Flowers or memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030 or to Surry Arts Council, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.