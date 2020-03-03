Home

ARARAT, Va. — Mr. Clarence Odell Haynes, 74, of Ararat, Virginia, passed away at his home Monday, March 2. He was born in Carroll County, Virginia, Nov. 1, 1945 to the late Jerry and Treva Hall Haynes. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Pilot View Baptist Church, 887 Pilot View Rd., Hillsville, Virginia, with Brother Scotty Bullins and Rev. Kelly Haynes officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Cana, Virginia. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday, March 4, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
