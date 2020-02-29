|
Mrs. Claribeth "Clair" Smith, 84, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. She was born in Denver, Colorado, on July 30, 1935, to Clarence Harvey and Bertha Shop Harvey. Clair was very athletic and enjoyed playing many types of sports. She worked at Forsyth Country Day School but later retired from MX-Com. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Glenn Harvey. Surviving are her husband, James "Jimmy" Smith; daughter, Kathy Sides and her husband, Rod; and grandchildren, Matthew Sides, Merideth Sides, and Eli Sides. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 2591 Wards Gap Rd, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020