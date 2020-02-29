Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
6685 Shallowford Rd
Lewisville, NC 27023
(336) 946-1107
Resources
More Obituaries for Claribeth Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claribeth Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claribeth Smith Obituary

Mrs. Claribeth "Clair" Smith, 84, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. She was born in Denver, Colorado, on July 30, 1935, to Clarence Harvey and Bertha Shop Harvey. Clair was very athletic and enjoyed playing many types of sports. She worked at Forsyth Country Day School but later retired from MX-Com. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Glenn Harvey. Surviving are her husband, James "Jimmy" Smith; daughter, Kathy Sides and her husband, Rod; and grandchildren, Matthew Sides, Merideth Sides, and Eli Sides. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 2591 Wards Gap Rd, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claribeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -