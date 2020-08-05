1/
Clark Jester
Clark Arnie Jester, 85, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4. He was born July 27, 1935, in Yadkin County to the late L. Cephus Jester and Connie Ferguson Jester. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Alene Caudle; brother, L.C. Jester Jr. Surviving is his wife Betty Long Jester; son, Shannon Jester; step-sons, Randy (Denise) Phillips, Tracy Phillips; step-grandchildren, Cole Phillips, Adam Wooten; step great-grandchildren, Micah Wooten, Brooklyn Grace Wooten. Clark will be available for public viewing from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend. A private service will be held at a later date. Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend is serving the Jester family. Online condolences can be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Family Funeral Service - East Bend
428 East Main Street
East Bend, NC 27018
(336) 699-7111
