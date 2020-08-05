Clark Jester

Clark Arnie Jester, 85, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4. He was born July 27, 1935, in Yadkin County to the late L. Cephus Jester and Connie Ferguson Jester. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Alene Caudle; brother, L.C. Jester Jr. Surviving is his wife Betty Long Jester; son, Shannon Jester; step-sons, Randy (Denise) Phillips, Tracy Phillips; step-grandchildren, Cole Phillips, Adam Wooten; step great-grandchildren, Micah Wooten, Brooklyn Grace Wooten. Clark will be available for public viewing from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend. A private service will be held at a later date. Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend is serving the Jester family. Online condolences can be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.