Mr. Claude Turner Watts, 74, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Hospice Home. He was born in Surry County March 18, 1945, to the late Robert Lee and Nellie Vivian Puckett Watts. Mr. Watts bravely served in the U.S. Army from 1965 until 1967. He retired from Pike Electric and was a member of Woodland Baptist Church. Mr. Watts is survived by his wife, Bettie Lou Smith Watts; a daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Timmy Snow; sons and daughters-in-law, Bradley and Tammy Watts and Chad and Susie Watts; grandchildren, Blaine, Blaike and Brady Watts and Brooke Snow; step-grandchildren, Jacob and Hayley Lane; a sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Tommy Haymore; and a brother and sister-in-law, Milano "Ham" and Linda Watts. In addition to his parents, Mr. Watts was preceded in death by brothers, Johnny, Jessie and Richard Watts. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dale Pack, Rev. Jason Johnson and Rev. Stewart Mauck officiating. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens with full military rites conducted by the VFW Honor Guard Mount Airy Post 2019 and Pilot Mountain Post 9436. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mt. Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.