Claudine Belton

Claudine Speight Belton, 93, of Mount Airy, passed away Saturday afternoon, Oct. 24, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mrs. Belton was born July 2, 1927, in Stanly County, one of four children born to the late Claude Lemuel and Lina Hill Cooper Speight. Claudine was a lifelong resident of Mount Airy. She graduated from Mount Airy High School and attended Greensboro Woman's College. Following her education, Claudine worked at Barber Hosiery Mill, Lynne Hosiery Mill, and retired from Kentucky Derby Hosiery. Mrs. Belton was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Mount Airy and was a charter member of the Rebekah Sunday School Class. She is survived by a daughter, Lisa M. Belton (Pam); a son, Stephen C. Belton (Joellen); two grandchildren, Joey Belton (Sara Beth) and Merry Craig Boaz (Jay); and five great-grandchildren, Jefferson Boaz, Folger Boaz, Merry Parker Boaz, Smith Belton, and Finley Belton. Also surviving are two sisters, Rocelle Hart and Sylvia Hunsucker; a brother, George A. Speight; and a special sister-in-law, Maude Speight. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Belton was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Coolidge Belton; and two brothers-in-law, Tom Hart and Wesley Hunsucker. To honor Claudine's life, a private, family graveside service was held Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 11 a.m. at Oakdale Cemetery. No formal visitation will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Senior Services at First Baptist Church, 714 North Main Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.