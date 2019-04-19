Claudine Jarrell Eaton, 90, died April 11, 2019, in Lexington, South Carolina. Born Oct. 31, 1928, in Surry County, she was the daughter of Alma Hancock Jarrell and Ben A. Jarrell. She was a resident of Martinsville, Virginia for more than 37 years and a teacher and librarian in the Martinsville City Schools. Claudine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond C. Eaton, long time principal of Joseph Martin Elementary; four brothers, Dr. Eric Jarrell, Tom, Arnold, and Charles Jarrell. She is survived by daughters Mary Bliss of Lexington, South Carolina, Rebecca Johnson, of Powhatan, Virginia; son Raymond Eaton Jr. of Axton, Virginia; her brothers, Joe, Frank, and Dallas Jarrell; her sister, Aleene Jarrell Ward; four grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27, at 3:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Mount View Primitive Baptist Church in Ararat, Virginia.