Clay Smith

Clay Franklin Smith, 79, of Mount Airy, passed away at his home Tuesday, August 4. He was born in Surry County August 24, 1940m to the late Herbert Neil and Nannie Shelton Smith. Mr. Smith bravely served in the U.S. Army and retired from United Plastics. He was a loving father and grandfather, a dedicated Christian, devoted to his church, Welcome Baptist. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Shannon Ray and husband, Dr. Brian Ray; son and daughter-in-law, Stephen Edmonds Sr. and wife Crystal Edmonds, grandchildren Drayden, Meredith, Grayson, and Taygan Ray, Stephen Edmonds Jr., Luke, Brandon, Allayna, and Desiree Edmonds, and Jasmine Walker; a great-grandchild, Owen River Edmonds; a brother, Bobby Ray Smith and wife Shelby; and his dog, Corabelle. In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Smith; a sister, Evelyn Childress; and brothers Herbert, Bill, Clarence, and Russell Smith. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 10, at Welcome Baptist Church with Dr. Terry Coe, Rev. Stewart Mauck, and Rev. Barry O'Neal officiating. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens with full military honors by the VFW Honor Guard Mount Airy 2019 and Pilot Mountain Post 9436. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.