GREENVILLE, S.C. — Mrs. Cleo Helen Gunnell Johnson, 89, of Greenville, South Carolina, formerly of Mount Airy, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. Mrs. Johnson was born May 24, 1929, in Surry County, one of seven daughters born to the late James "Jim" and Mary Elizabeth "Lizzie" Smith Gunnell. Cleo lived and worked on farms in Surry County for most of her life, prior to moving to South Carolina to be near family in 2010. She could drive a tractor as well as anyone you could ever meet. She also worked in various textile mills, as well as serving as a nursing assistant for a number of years. She was a disabled veteran and loved serving alongside members of the Mount Airy chapter of the . She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Brent and Anna Hissom of Greenville, South Carolina; a granddaughter and her husband, Grant and Morgan Steiner of Edwardsville, Illinois; and a grandson, Garrett Hissom of Greenville, South Carolina. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her husband, William Howard Johnson; and six sisters, Elsie Adams, Estelle Johnson, Era Barnes, Elfra "Tootsie" Loftis, Mary Lou Timmons, and Reva Joy White. The funeral service will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Rock Hill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 2 until 3 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to your local . Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.