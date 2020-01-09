|
Mr. William "Clyde" Gammons, 101, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Surry Community Health and Rehab in Mount Airy. He was born in Surry County on Jan. 12, 1918, to the late William Reid and Ada Reynolds Gammons. He was preceded in death by his loving and eternal wife, Mary Ella Hiatt Gammons. Mr. Gammons was a hard worker throughout his life and was a man of many talents which have benefited his family and community and surrounding areas. Although he had little formal education he possessed the ability to learn and perform most types of occupations, which included farming, owning and operating Gammons Garage, and being an auto mechanic and body repair. He built many homes and other business structures including a mausoleum in Virginia. In his later years he operated Gammons Grading and Excavating. Even at the age of 101 he was still able to live alone and maintain his home as well as his farm where he was born. Mr. Gammons' hobbies was fishing, hunting and camping in their motor home. His pride and joy was his family and having them gather around him every Sunday night for popcorn, and many of the family called him "popcorn papa." Mr. Gammons was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He will be dearly be missed by all his family and many friends including his friends at his favorite eating places. He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Cassie Faye and Romey "Frank" Boles, Nelda Kay and Jimmy Draughn, Billy Brown; a son and daughter-in-law, William "Rayford" and Judy Gammons; 14 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Viola Hiatt, Iola Inman Gammons, Geraldine Vaughn, Carolyn and Clarence Campbell; brothers and sisters-in-law, Leonard and Lavern Gammons, Clinard Gammons, Joann Gammons, Maxine Gammons; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Gammons was preceded in death by a daughter, Sylvia Jean Brown; a sister and brothers-in-law, Gertrude Marion, Granvil Cook, Reid Hiatt, James Inman, Arlys Marion, Braxton Creed, Jimmy Ray Vaughn; brothers and sisters-in-law, James Garl Gammons, Almer Gammons, Virginia Gammons. A funeral service will be held Sunday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m. at the Church of Christ of Latter Day Saints with Bishop John Bradley officiating. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends Saturday night from 6 until 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Surry Community Health and Rehab and the staff of Northern Regional Hospital for the love and care given to Clyde. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Ln., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020