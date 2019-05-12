Clyde Christopher Ingalls Jr., 77, of Mount Airy, passed away April 30, 2019, at the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born Jan. 12, 1942, in Fayetteville. Chris, as he was known to his friends and family, was known for his warmth, humor, strength, and tenderness. Those who heard him sing did not soon forget the sound and those who tasted his cooking always wanted another helping. He held various jobs over his life, most recently as a massage therapist. He served in the Air Force for 14 years. Those who were touched by his life and love include his wife of 35 years, Terri Ingalls; his sisters, Elizabeth Dew (Mike) and Dianne Brown (Patrick); son Michael Ingalls (Malinda) and daughter Renee Brock (Jason); nieces Christy Dew (Christina) and Layla Griffin (Shane); sister-in-law Kay MacAllen (Susan Larsen); brother-in-law Steve McMahan (Shirley); nieces Kimberly DelForge (Charlie), Marcie Hansen (Chris), Julie Smith (Kevin); Kari Manuel (David), and Kathy Coates; nephew Steve McMahan (Kathleen); granddaughters Sierra Brock and Jessie Ingalls; numerous cousins; and many dear friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Levering Orchard in Ararat, Virginia, on Saturday, May 18, beginning at 4 p.m. As Chris wished, it will be a pot luck picnic with music, a memory board, and much laughter.