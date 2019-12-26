Home

Clyde Odell (Bud) Wood, 90, passed away at Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home on Dec. 24, 2019. Born on Jan. 23, 1929 in Surry County, he was the son of John and Melie Hutchins Wood. An outdoorsman, Mr. Wood was an avid fisherman and had many fishing friends and one special fishing partner: Rebecca. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Iva Mae Boyd Wood; a sister, Dorothy; a brother, Clarence; and two infant brothers. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughter, Cynthia (Cindy) Gray and husband, Robin Gray; one grandson, Austin Gray; two sisters, Joyce Hutchens and Barbara (TG) Matthews; two sisters-in-law, Mary Ervin and Linda Boyd; three brothers-in-law, John Boyd (Jenny), Robert Boyd (Ocie), and Arthur Boyd (Pauline); and many nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service on Sunday, Dec. 29, at 2 p.m. at Cox-Needham Funeral Home and will receive friends immediately following the service. There will be a private family interment at Hill's Grove Baptist Church. The Rev. Mark George will be officiating. The family would like to thank all that visited during Mr. Wood's illness and give special thanks to Mountain Valley Hospice and nurse, Amanda. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Hills Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund at 1318 Pilot Power Dam Road, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Wood family.

Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
