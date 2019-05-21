|
|
|
Coley King James died May 19 2019. Mourning him are his maternal grandparents, Wayne and Vickie Bowman; his brother, Devin Poindexter; his parents, Jimmie James and Brandy Bowman; as well as the Bowman family and extended family and friends. There will not be a service or viewing. Condolences may be sent to the grandparents, Wayne and Vickie, and brother Devin, at 177 Bowman Road, Ararat, NC, or to the mother, Brandy, at 124 Arthur Drive, Thomasville, NC.
Published in Mount Airy News from May 21 to May 22, 2019
