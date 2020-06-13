Mrs. Colleen Faye Hutchins Marion passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Pruitt Health in Elkin. She was born in Surry County on April 21, 1929 to the late George Midkiff and Rosa Jane Rakes Midkiff. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Curtis M. Hutchins; her second husband, Curtis H. Marion; her son, Nicky Ray Hutchins; two sisters, Ramona Hutchins and Kathryn Barr; four brothers, Thurmond, Keith, Jimmy and Lloyd Midkiff; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Hutchins and a son-in-law, Hugh H. Wilkins. Mrs. Marion was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and retired from Perry Manufacturing. She is survived by two daughters, Sandra H. Harris (Don) and Judy Wilkins; two sons, Ronnie G. Hutchins (Edna) and Tony C. Hutchins (Carol); six grandchildren, Gray Hutchins, Daphne Boyles (Daniel), Bradley Doss (DeLynn), Brian Gwyn (Stephanie), Heath Shores (Zonieta) and Amber Shores; eight great-grandchildren, Brandon Hutchins, Heather Tucker, Lily Boyles, Samantha Doss, Alec Gwyn, Isabella Gwyn, Alyssa Stoddard and LaShae Joplin; two great-great-grandchildren, Abel and Carter Hutchins; four step-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren; her sister, Carol M. Mills, her lifetime friend, Geneva Key, two special caregivers, Gail Phillips and Susan Hinson; as well as many special nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Sunday, June 14, at New Hope Baptist Church from 2 until 3 p.m. The funeral will begin at 3 p.m. with Pastor Trent Lyons and Pastor Jason Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 818 Prison Camp Road, Dobson, NC 27017 or Pruitt Health Hospice, 924 Main St., Suite 100, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Pruitt Health in Elkin for the love and care of their mom and to Colleen's family and church friends for their support.