|
|
STANFORD — Colleen Martin, age 87, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Westfield Rehabilitation and Health Center. She was born in Yadkin County on March 5, 1932, to the late Hervey Lester Martin and Artie Mae Owen Martin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ted, and a sister, Patricia. Colleen was a member at Jonesboro Heights Baptist Church. She retired after a long career in banking with BB&T and human resources with Kennametal. Colleen is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Kenneth; son, Kyle Martin and wife, Donna of Wake Forest; daughter, Lynne Martin Stone and husband, Gary of Broadway; brother, Donnie Martin and wife, Betty of Yadkin County; grandchildren, Rachel Stone Cameron and husband, Marshall, Katherine Martin, Aaron Stone and Kevin Martin; and one great-grandson, Michael Cameron. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Jan, 5, at 2 p.m. at Jonesboro Heights Baptist Church with Dr. Calvin Sayles officiating. Visitation will follow the service in the McDowell Hall. Arrangements by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020