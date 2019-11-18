Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Chapel
1235 Walnut St
Bedford, VA 24523
(540) 586-7360
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Orange
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie Orange

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Connie Orange Obituary

Connie Lynn Stamper Orange, 71, of Mount Airy, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Connie was born in Ohio on Feb. 10, 1948, a daughter of the late Paul Stamper and Samantha Lewis Stamper. In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Jerry "Trick" Orange. Connie is survived by her husband of 50 years, Roger Thomas Orange; son, Christopher Orange; daughter, Kelly Orange McCormick and husband Danny; granddaughter, Hayden McCormick; brother, Larry Stamper and wife Yvonne; sisters-in-law, Regina Cheek and husband Troy, Denise Lang, Kay Orange; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Cool Spring Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastors Earl Ragland, Geoff Hubbard, and Eric Pennington officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Burch Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Connie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -