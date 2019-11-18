|
|
Connie Lynn Stamper Orange, 71, of Mount Airy, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Connie was born in Ohio on Feb. 10, 1948, a daughter of the late Paul Stamper and Samantha Lewis Stamper. In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Jerry "Trick" Orange. Connie is survived by her husband of 50 years, Roger Thomas Orange; son, Christopher Orange; daughter, Kelly Orange McCormick and husband Danny; granddaughter, Hayden McCormick; brother, Larry Stamper and wife Yvonne; sisters-in-law, Regina Cheek and husband Troy, Denise Lang, Kay Orange; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Cool Spring Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastors Earl Ragland, Geoff Hubbard, and Eric Pennington officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Burch Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019