PILOT MOUNTAIN — Mr. Connie Ray Watson, 79, of Pilot Mountain, passed away Thursday afternoon, Nov. 14, 2019, at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Mr. Watson was born August 14, 1940, in Durham County, one of 11 children born to the late William Edgar Watson Sr. and Alma Florence Nicholas Watson. Connie was a graduate of the 33rd North Carolina Highway Patrol Basic School. He began his career as a highway patrolman on April 1, 1965, and retired as a line sergeant on Feb. 28, 1994. After his retirement, he sought the office of sheriff in Surry County and was elected three consecutive terms. Connie was a three-time recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award for his exemplary service to the citizens of North Carolina. He truly possessed a servant-minded attitude his entire adult life. His model of community policing and safety of the people granted him much respect. He was a longtime member of The Elks, Millbrook Masonic Lodge #97 AF and AM in Raleigh, and an honorary member of Renfro Masonic Lodge #691 AF and AM. Additionally, Connie was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Pilot Mountain. He is survived by his wife, Mary Hinds Watson; his children, Dennis (Lisa) Watson, Angela (Glenn) Whittington, Bradley (Anna) Watson, and Jennifer (Randy) Pool; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Wayne (Dot) Watson; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Watson was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Marie Watson Brown House; and eight brothers, William Edgar Watson Jr., David Carlton "Possum" Watson, Linwood T. "Blue" Watson, Donald Kemp "Donnie" Watson Sr., Larry Douglas Watson Sr., Ronald Lee "Ronnie" Watson, William Phillip "Billy" Watson, and Luther Watson. A service of worship and celebration of Connie's life will be held Thursday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with David Beal officiating. Interment will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens, with full Masonic rites conducted by the Renfro Masonic Lodge #691 AF and AM and a North Carolina State Flag presentation by the North Carolina Highway Patrol Honor Guard. The family will receive friends Thursday from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Winston-Salem Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 20424, Winston-Salem, NC 27120; or First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 818, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.