Cortney Paige Brown, 38, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was born Feb. 22, 1982, in Forsyth County, the daughter of Wesley K. Brown and Sonia Akers Mabry. Cortney was a graduate of Mount Airy High School and attended The University of North Carolina at Wilmington. She is survived by her children, Gabriella M. Guerrero, Gavin R. Guerrero, Maya E. Santana, and Madelyn P. Santana; her parents, Sonia Akers and Bill Mabry and Wesley K. and Gina Brown; her sisters, Heather D. Brown and Alexius B. Lipot; her brothers, William L. "Will" Mabry III, Caleb W. Brown, and Triston T. Mabry; her grandmother, Edith M. Brown; and her special family, Reginaldo Guerrero and Fredy Santana. Due to current public health concerns, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020