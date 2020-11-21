Mr. Coy Eugene Creed, 88, of Mount Airy, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday night, Nov. 15, 2020. Mr. Creed was born Dec. 12, 1931, in Surry County, the youngest of eight children born to the late Richard Zan and Minnie Alberta Smith Creed. Coy served our country in the United States Air Force as a B-36 bomber mechanic from 1952 until 1956. Following his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he began his career at Mount Airy Furniture Factory. Coy retired from the furniture factory after 37 years of dedicated service. He was a skilled woodworker, and he loved spending time in his woodshop making furniture for his family and friends. Mr. Creed was a member of Dover Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ila Mae Brintle Creed of the home; a daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and Vance Holyfield of Mount Airy; a son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Deborah Creed of Mount Airy; his grandchildren, Jessica and Jimmy Bryant of Sparta, Ryan and Amber Creed and Ashley and Daniel Vipperman, all of Mount Airy, and Matthew and Elizabeth Creed of Dobson; three great-grandchildren, Chloe Madison Creed and Wesson Zan Creed, both of Dobson, and Brooks Coy Bryant of Sparta; a sister, Faye Creed Danley of Mount Airy; a sister-in-law, Elaine Hall Creed of Mount Airy; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Creed was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Emmie Susan and Charlie Henry Crissman; a brother-in-law, Herman Elzavan Danley; and five brothers and three sisters-in-law, James Anderson Creed, Richard Alvin and Lorene Phillips Creed, Emmett Lee Creed, Clayton Roscoe and Rosemary Storz Creed, and Elbert Franklin and Rosa Virginia Sexton Creed. A service of worship and celebration of Coy's life will be held Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 2 p.m. at Dover Baptist Church, with the Rev. Larry Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, with military honors by the American Legion Post #290 of King. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the church. Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. and Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home. Due to public health concerns, attendees are requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. For those wishing to remain in their vehicle during the funeral service, a radio frequency (87.9 FM) will be provided by the church. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made, to the Dover Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 178 Dover Church Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.