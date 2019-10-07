Home

Moody-Davis Funeral Services Inc
215 W Kapp St
Dobson, NC 27017
(336) 386-8742
Craig Simpson

Craig Simpson Obituary

PFAFFTOWN — Mr. Craig Stephen Simpson, age 60, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was born in Surry County on August 26, 1959, to Sarah Hyatt Simpson and to the late Willie Gray Simpson. He had worked for ATT&T, and also for Wachovia. He was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church and he was a graduate of Surry Community College. Surviving are his mother Sarah Hyatt Simpson; brother and sister-in-law, David Grant and Barbara Simpson; aunts and uncles, Peggy Rudd and Bill, Sharon and Edward Hyatt, Van Hyatt; and several cousins. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday in the cemetery of Piney Grove Baptist Church. Pastor Ronnie Comer will officiate the service. The family will receive friends at Moody-Davis Funeral Home in Dobson Thursday from 1 p.m. until the time to go to the cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com

Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
