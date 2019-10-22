|
|
LOWGAP — Mr. Curtis Eugene Easter, 78, of Lowgap, passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born on July 13, 1941, to the late Kermit and Elizabeth Whitaker Easter. Left to cherish his memories are his wife Cathy Easter of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Joey Eaton; step-sons and daughter-in-law, Chris Lowe, Wayne and Lisa Lowe; grandchildren, Nathan and Zachary Eaton, Dakota and Tyler Lowe; brothers and sisters-in-law, Wayne and Helen Easter, Eldridge and Linda Easter. In addition to his parents Mr. Easter was preceded in death by brothers, Warren and Mike Easter. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m. at Zion Hill Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with services conducted by Elder Woody Edwards. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019