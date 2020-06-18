Curtis Hill

Curtis Roland Hill, 77, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday, June 16, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born in Carroll County on Sept. 20, 1942, to the late George Fulton Hill and Esther Evelyn Combs Hill. Mr. Hill, along with his brothers, was one of the owner/operators of Quality Drywall out of Hillsville. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 52 years, Linda Marlene "Molly" Utt Hill; a son, Curtis Randolph "Randy" Hill; a grandson, Curtis Daniel "Curt" Hill; two sisters and three brothers-in-law, Ruby and Roger Neitzke, Norene and Johnny Pilkins, and Roger Horton; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Virgil Hill, Jerry and Bonnie Hill, and Allan and Judy Hill; an undeniable friend who loved Curtis like a father, Little Junior Sawyers; and a host of friends who loved him like a brother. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hill was preceded in death by two sisters, Reva Horton, an infant sister, Lorretta Hill; and a brother and sister-in-law, Odell and Linda Hill. There will be no formal services for Mr. Hill at the funeral home at this time. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy is serving the Hill family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.