|
|
Now passed beyond us, Curtis Franklin Venable has passed away/ he was born on Aug. 27, 1939 in Surry County and passed April 12, 2020 at his home in Surry County. Mr. Venable leaves behind two children, Kevin Curtis Venable and Karen Lee Rogers; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, all of Surry County. He was a decorated war veteran with 22 years of distinguished service. He was a man of loyalty and devotion to all who knew him. He leaves a lifetime of memories for us who remain. Mr. Venable's ashes will be laid to rest at a later date yet to be determined due to the COVID-19 virus, as many of his generation need not be out at this time.
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020