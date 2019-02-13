|
Mrs. Cynthia K. Turney Hundley, age 66, passed away on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Mrs. Hundley was born on Sept. 10, 1952, in Surry County to the late Hubert Turney and Rema Boyles Turney. Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, Brian (Courtney) Hundley of Elkin and Travis (Karen) Hundley of Lexington; one sister Helen (Doug) Brewer of Pilot Mountain; two grandchildren, Travis Hundley Jr. and Tanner Price; and one great-grandchild Kamdyn Johnson. A celebration of life service for Mrs. Hundley will be held on Sunday, Feb. 17, at 3 p.m. at Huff Funeral Home with the Pastor Mitch Smith officiating. Huff Funeral Home of East Bend is serving the Hundley family. Online condolences may be made at www.hufffuneralhome.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019