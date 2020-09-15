Dale Hawks

LAMBSBURG, VA. — Dale Jerome Hawks, 88, of Lambsburg, Virginia, passed away at his home surrounded by his family, Tuesday, Sept. 15. He was born in Carroll County, Virginia, to the late Jerome and Zula Faulkner Hawks, Feb. 22, 1932. Mr. Hawks proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was an active member of the Round Peak Masonic Lodge # 616 AF & AM for 58 years. Mr. Hawks was a dedicated member of Lambsburg Christian Church, serving as a deacon, care and maintenance of the church or any other needed positions. After retiring from Sara Lee Corporation, he dedicated his time to visiting the elderly and home bound in the community every day, just as his mother did many years before. Mr. Hawks will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Frances Holder Hawks; daughters and son-in-law, Donna and Gordon Wright, and Rhonda Easter; grandsons, Jackie (Tasha) Crotts, Bradley Crotts, Heath (Shelly) Leftwich, Lance (Michelle) Leftwich, Chase (Shawna) Leftwich, Kennis (Amanda) Easter, great-grandchildren Brandon Leftwich, Stephanie Anders, Cansas Crotts, Jerad Crotts, Nacoma Leftwich, Grace Leftwich, Taylor Leftwich, Coby Leftwich, Kylee Crotts, Carrigan Crotts, Mason Leftwich, Andrew Leftwich; seven great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and many friends. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hawks was preceded in death by his stepfather, Harold T. Stone; brothers, Harold, Kenneth, and Beryl Hawks; a sister, Audrey Hawks Howard; nieces, Sandy Howard Chamberlee, and Rachel Hawks Boyd. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m. at Chestnut Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ron Schwartz officiating, along with Masonic Rites, and full military honors. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.