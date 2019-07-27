|
ARARAT, Va. — Mr. Dallas Wilford Marshall, 81, of Ararat, VA, passed away Thursday night, July 25, 2019, at Northern Hospital of Surry County. Mr. Marshall was born October 30, 1937, in Patrick County, VA, one of seven children born to the Rev. Edward Green and Nannie Evelyn Peele Marshall. Wilford served our country in the United States Army in the late 1950s. He retired as a carpenter and was a member of Willis Gap Baptist Church. He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Terri and Jack Kugelman of Howell, NJ, and Kathy and Layton Hall of Ararat, VA; a son, Tony Marshall of Advance; a grandson and his wife, Kenny and Jessica Hall of Ararat, VA; three precious great-grandchildren, Makayla Hall, Breanna Hall and Lucas Hall, all of Ararat, VA; a sister, Frieda Marshall Hall of Newport Beach, CA; a brother and two sisters-in-law, Glenn and Opal Marshall and Melody Marshall, all of Ararat, VA; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Effie and Noel Eaton, Shirley and Clark Boyd, and Carlene Cain, all of Ararat, VA, Daphne and J.W. Holcomb of King, and Tommy and Glenda Cain of Pilot Mountain; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Marshall was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Erlene Cain Bowman Marshall; a daughter, Tonya Marshall; his parents, the Rev. Edward Green and Nannie Evelyn Peele Marshall; three sisters, Frankie Marshall Edwards, Hattie Marshall Atkins, and Virginia Marshall Harold; and a brother, Roy Gene Marshall. The funeral service will be held Monday, July 29, at 4 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with Brother Dewayne Sands officiating. Burial will follow in the Doe Run Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Foundation of Surry County, 114 W. Lebanon St., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.