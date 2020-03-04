|
|
Mr. Dallas Ray Pruitt, age 78, of Mount Airy, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Patrick County, Virginia, on March 16, 1941, to the late Goston and Viola Lovill Pruitt. Mr. Pruitt retired from the U.S. Postal Service and was a faithful member of Blues Grove Baptist Church as long as his health permitted. Mr. Pruitt proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was an avid golfer and was "The Best Pa Ever." Left to cherish his memories are a son and daughter-in-law, David and Sherrie Pruitt; grandchildren, Timothy and wife Taylor Pruitt, Emily Pruitt; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends and family. In addition to his parents Mr. Pruitt was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Carol Pruitt; a sister Lucille key; brother, Delmar Pruitt. A funeral service will be held on Friday March 6, at 2 p.m. at Blues Grove Baptist Church with services conducted by Bro. Sammy Lawson, Bro. Travis Sechrist and Bro. Roland McCraw. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors provided by VFW Memorial Honor Guard Post 2019 of Mount Airy and Post 9436 of Pilot Mountain. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Blues Grove Baptist Church. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Dobson Rescue Squad, 246 Rockford Rd, Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020