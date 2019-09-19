|
|
Mr. Dalmer Mitchell "Mitch" Badgett, 63, of Greensboro, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Sept. 18. He was born in Mount Airy on Nov. 11, 1955, to the late Dalmer and Bertha Harrell Badgett. He graduated from Mount Airy High School and attended Guilford Technical Community College. He was a loving husband to Alice Badgett of Greensboro. He was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Badgett Sinclair. He is survived by his wife and one brother, Jerry Michael Badgett of Mount Airy, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and step-children. Mitchell enjoyed fishing and playing blue grass music. He performed in a stage play called Schicklegruber's Kid in Cincinnatti, Ohio, in 1974. He played with the Terry Clevinger band and toured the West. He performed with the Mount Airy band Red Wigglers, noted for the original song "Surry County Jail Break" released in 2005. A memorial service will be held at Rocky Knoll Baptist Church, 501 Kirkland Street, Greensboro, on Friday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m.
Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019