Dana Bowman

ARARAT — Dana Michelle Wall Bowman, 47, of Ararat, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, at her home. She was born in Surry County on Feb. 18, 1973, to Howard Wall and the late Deborah Reynolds Wall. Mrs. Bowman was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband, David "Bubba" Bowman; a son and daughter-in-law, Tyler and Corrin Monday; a grandchild, Hardin Monday who was her pride and joy; her father, Howard Wall and wife Joy; a sister, Donna Wiles; a brother, David Wall; and her fur babies whom she loved very much. A memorial service will be Saturday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. at Anchored in Jesus Baptist Church with the Rev. Larry Stone officiating. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy is serving the Bowman family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.