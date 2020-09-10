1/1
Dana Bowman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ARARAT — Dana Michelle Wall Bowman, 47, of Ararat, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, at her home. She was born in Surry County on Feb. 18, 1973, to Howard Wall and the late Deborah Reynolds Wall. Mrs. Bowman was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband, David "Bubba" Bowman; a son and daughter-in-law, Tyler and Corrin Monday; a grandchild, Hardin Monday who was her pride and joy; her father, Howard Wall and wife Joy; a sister, Donna Wiles; a brother, David Wall; and her fur babies whom she loved very much. A memorial service will be Saturday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. at Anchored in Jesus Baptist Church with the Rev. Larry Stone officiating. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy is serving the Bowman family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moody Funeral Service & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved