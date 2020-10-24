Dana Dollinger

Mr. Dana Dwight Dollinger, 82, of Mount Airy, passed away at Surry Community Health and Rehab, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. He was born in New Vienna, OH, Feb. 27, 1938, to the late Reba Johnson Dollinger and Andrew Dollinger. Mr. Dollinger is survived by his wife, Nancy Opal Dollinger; and several nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Although there will be no formal visitation, anyone is welcome to pay their respect on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until 1 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.