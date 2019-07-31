Home

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Daniel Thomas Martin, 43, of Pilot Mountain, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He is survived by his parents and step-parents, Thomas Edsel and Susan Martin, and Carrie Imogene and Roland Chilton; two sons, Jaxon Daniel Martin, Ayden Thomas Martin; and one daughter, Maci Lane Martin; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Donnie and Kymberly Martin and Ronnie and Teresa Martin; a special friend, Kimberly Reavis; and a host of nieces and nephews. A family memorial service was held.

Published in Mount Airy News from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
