Daniel Smith

LOWGAP — Daniel "Danny" Wayne Smith, 71, of Lowgap, passed away at Hugh Chatham Memorial HospitalTuesday, July 14. He was born in Surry County, June 2, 1949, to Ethel Callaway Smith and the late Robert Edgar Smith Sr. Danny was a wonderful son, husband, brother, uncle, and friend to all. He was a master craftsman and creator of many wood items and other crafts. Danny was co-owner of Crooked Oak Ceramics. He was a life member of Ivy Green Baptist Church, serving as the treasurer for 38 years. Danny served as a past president and member of NC Paraplegics Assoc. In addition to his mother, Danny will lovingly be remembered by his wife, Annette Hicks Smith; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bobby and Treva Smith, Jimmy and Teresa Smith, and Tommy and Judy Smith; brothers-in-law and wives, Lee Roy and Minerva Hicks, Bill and Linda Hicks, Cecil Hicks, Peggy Hicks and Robin Hicks; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews; and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. The family would like to express their appreciation and honor to former pastor Rev. Lester Bryant for the marriages he joined during his years of service at the church, not only for Danny and Annette, but several other family members. In addition to his father, Danny was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Jimmy, Richard, Mark and Curtis Hicks. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Ivy Green Baptist Church with Rev. Robert McCrary officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from on Saturday from 12 p.m. until the time of the service. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Ivy Green Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund, 818 Old Lowgap Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.