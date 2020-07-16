1/1
Daniel Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LOWGAP — Daniel "Danny" Wayne Smith, 71, of Lowgap, passed away at Hugh Chatham Memorial HospitalTuesday, July 14. He was born in Surry County, June 2, 1949, to Ethel Callaway Smith and the late Robert Edgar Smith Sr. Danny was a wonderful son, husband, brother, uncle, and friend to all. He was a master craftsman and creator of many wood items and other crafts. Danny was co-owner of Crooked Oak Ceramics. He was a life member of Ivy Green Baptist Church, serving as the treasurer for 38 years. Danny served as a past president and member of NC Paraplegics Assoc. In addition to his mother, Danny will lovingly be remembered by his wife, Annette Hicks Smith; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bobby and Treva Smith, Jimmy and Teresa Smith, and Tommy and Judy Smith; brothers-in-law and wives, Lee Roy and Minerva Hicks, Bill and Linda Hicks, Cecil Hicks, Peggy Hicks and Robin Hicks; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews; and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. The family would like to express their appreciation and honor to former pastor Rev. Lester Bryant for the marriages he joined during his years of service at the church, not only for Danny and Annette, but several other family members. In addition to his father, Danny was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Jimmy, Richard, Mark and Curtis Hicks. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Ivy Green Baptist Church with Rev. Robert McCrary officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from on Saturday from 12 p.m. until the time of the service. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Ivy Green Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund, 818 Old Lowgap Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moody Funeral Service & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved