Danny Brown
1964 - 2020
RONDA — Danny Gray Brown, 55, of Ronda, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17. Danny was born in Forsyth County on Dec. 25, 1964, to Mozelle Mayes and the late Billy Gray Brown. Danny is survived by his wife, Tammy Stanley Brown, of the home; sons Jordan Brown and wife Alisha of Raleigh, Luke Brown of the home; mother Mozelle Mayes of Siloam; sister Donna Brown Tseronis and husband Dan of Clemmons; and a special niece, Brynn Frasher. A memorial service will be held, Thursday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Jody Bewley and Rev. Gordon Macemore. The Brown family has requested no flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Danny to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 95, Elkin, NC 28621 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Brown family.



Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home
615 W Main St
Elkin, NC 28621
(336) 835-3211
