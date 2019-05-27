|
|
Mr. David Jack Bowman, age 53, of Dobson, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at his residence. He was born Jan. 26, 1966, in Forsyth County. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, May 28 at 6 p.m. at Dobson First Baptist Church with Pastor Cory Honeycutt officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hope Valley Inc., 105 Country Club Lane, Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published in Mount Airy News from May 27 to May 28, 2019