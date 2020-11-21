PIQUA, Ohio — David A. Fisher Jr., 72, of Piqua, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly from a brief illness on Friday, Nov. 13, at Miami Valley Hospital in Ohio. He was born May 27, 1948, in Conneaut, Ohio, to the late David A. and Georgianna (Kako) Fisher Sr. He married Susan "Suz" (Maheu) Fisher June 18, 1997, in a hot air balloon in Fox River Grove, Illinois, and she survives. Other survivors include two children, Michael David Fisher of California, Gail (Cory) Holder of North Carolina; the mother of his children, Kay Fisher of North Carolina; two siblings, Cathy Fisher Taylor and Richard (Lee) Fisher all of North Carolina; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special lifelong friend, Doug (Rachel) Shaw of Virginia. Mr. Fisher was a graduate of North Carolina State with a Bachelor's degree in Textiles. He worked most of his career in textile manufacturing. David was skilled at woodturning, expertly making beautiful bowls, pens, vases of all sizes that he and Suz would take to craft shows. He recently took up wood carving and was in a wood carving club. He was a Miami County Master Gardener, and really enjoyed transforming the yard at the house over the years. David loved to spend time with family and friends, and also loved all of his cats. He will be missed by all that knew him. A service to honor his life will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Miami County Animal Shelter, 1110 N. County Road 25A, Troy, OH 45373. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.